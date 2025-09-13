Arokodare Suffers Defeat In Wolves Debut

It was not the best of debuts for Tolu Arokodare as struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers lost 1-0 to Newcastle at St. James’ Park in Saturday’s Premier League match.

Arokodare, who joined Wolves from Genk in the summer, was in the starting line-up for his debut.

But the Super Eagles striker could not help Wolves end their losing streak as Nick Woltemade netted the only goal of the encounter on 29 minutes.

Arokodare, who was in action for the Super Eagles during the international break and also scored in the 1-0 win against Rwanda, was eventually replaced in the 66th minute of the game.

The defeat leaves Wolves in bottom spot while Newcastle are ninth on five points in the league table.

At Selhurst Park, another Nigeria international Chrisantus Uche made his debut for Crystal Palace, who played goalless with newly promoted Sunderland.

Uche came on with six minutes left to play in the encounter as Palace, on six points, occupy eight position.

In another Premier League fixture, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi featured in Fulham’s 1-0 home win against Leeds United.

While Bassey played the full 90 minutes, Iwobi was replaced in the 76th minute.

The win took Fulham to 10th place on the log after four round of matches played in the English topflight.

Bassey was on target for the Super Eagles last Tuesday, in their 1-1 draw with South Africa, on matchday 8 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



By James Agberebi



