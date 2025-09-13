Atalanta Boss Confirms No Return For Lookman Vs Leece

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has confirmed Ademola Lookman will not be making his Atalanta return against Leece on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman is to yet make an appearance for La Dea this season.

The Nigeria international pushed for a move to Inter Milan this summer with Atalanta twice rejecting an offer from the Nerrazzuri.

The 27-year-old submitted a transfer request, and accused the club of breaking promises and treating him poorly on a personal and professional level.

Push To Join Inter

Lookman trained alone in England, and returned to Atalanta after Inter pulled out of the deal.

The winger returned from international duty on Thursday, and there are expectations he will be fully integrated back to the squad ahead of the clash with Leece.

No Way Back Yet For Lookman

Juric however said the former Leicester City player will not be part of his squad for the game.

“Ademola will not be ready for tomorrow,” Juric was quoted by TMW.

“A truly unpleasant and difficult situation,” he continued. “As a coach, I felt that we needed other things: Spirit, humility, passion for the shirt. We need to do better and also take responsibility. You need a sense of belonging.”

By Adeboye Amosu



