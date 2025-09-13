Arteta Provides Injury Update On Odegaard After Comfortable Win Vs Forest

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Martin Odegaard has injured the same shoulder he picked up before the international break after he was forced off in Arsenal’s win over Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Forest at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon with Martin Zubimendi scoring twice as Viktor Gyokeres bagged his third goal for the club.

Arsenal were already without the injured Bukayo Saka and William Saliba with Odegaard forced off in the first-half following a collision involving Morgan Gibbs-White and teammate Jurrien Timber.

Odegaard landed heavily on his shoulder with Ethan Nwaneri onto replace him.

The Arsenal captain was forced off with a shoulder injury in the first-half of the victory over Leeds in his side’s second game of the season in mid-August.

The issue was not as bad as first feared with Odegaard back among the subs the following week against Liverpool, coming on for the second-half that day before playing for his country during the international break

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arteta revealed the issue was with the same shoulder but is hopeful it is not a serious issue.

“It is a very similar injury,” Arteta said (via Metro).

“He wasn’t comfortable to continue. He played two games for Norway and he wasn’t able to carry on today.

“So we have to assess him with the doctors but I am sure he will try his best to be fit for Tuesday.

Asked if he will need surgery, Arteta said: “No I don’t think so. I’m not the expert but they [the medical staff] were not concerned at that level at all.

“The last time within a few days he was able to manage the pain. But I don’t know the extent of today.”

Arsenal begin their Champions League campaign against Athletic Club on Tuesday before they host Manchester City at the Emirates next Sunday.



