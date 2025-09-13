Iheanacho Will Make Big Impact At Celtic — McGregor

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is optimistic Kelechi Iheanacho will make a positive impact at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho arrived the Celtic Park early this month on a free transfer after his contract was terminated by Spanish club Sevilla.

Troubled Stint At Sevilla

The Nigeria international failed to hit the ground running at Sevilla, and spent the second half of the season on loan with Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old is yet to play a competitive game this season, and there are question marks over his fitness.

McGregor Thumbs Up Iheanacho

McGregor has however backed Iheanacho to hit the ground running at Celtic.

“We’ve added a top striker (Iheanacho), albeit he’s not played so much, but the early signs are good,” he told the club’s official website.

“He looks good, he looks hungry to be part of what we are doing here, so I’ve actually been really encouraged with what I’ve seen in the last seven or eight training sessions over the break.

“I believe that if we start well on Sunday, and we start to gather some momentum then the team will really start to come together.”

By Adeboye Amosu



