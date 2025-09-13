Done Deal: Nigerian Midfielder Joins Turkish Club Gençlerbirliği On Loan

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has joined Turkish Super Lig outfit Gençlerbirliği SK on a season-long, reports Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru was desparate to leave the Vicarage Road in search of more regular playing time.

The playmaker has appeared twice for Watford this season, against QPR in the Sky Bet Championship and Norwich City in the Carabao Cup first round.

Dele-Bashiru featured as a substitute against QPR, and was taken off at half-time in the game with Norwich.

With a contract that runs until next summer, the switch could signal the end of the player’s Watford career – although there is an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months

The former Flying Eagles star has made 81 appearances for the Golden Boys, scoring eight goals since joining the club in the summer of 2019.

Dele-Bashiru’s breakthrough season came in 2023/24, when he played in 38 matches for the Hornets.

By Adeboye Amosu



