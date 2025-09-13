Rodgers Backs ‘Brilliant Player’ Iheanacho To Star At Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has backed Kelechi Iheanacho to make a big impact at the club, reports Completesports.com.

The Scottish Premiership champions brought in Iheanacho as replacement for Adam Ndah, who left Swansea City on deadline day.

The Nigeria international’s contract was terminated by Sevilla allowing Celtic to sign him on a free transfer, and reunite him with with old boss Brendan Rodgers.

Iheanacho is yet to play a competitive game this season, and there are doubts over his fitness.

Perfect Replacement For Idah

Ahead of his side’s trio to Rugby Park on Sunday where they will be up against Kilmarnock, Rodgers believed the forward can be a good replacement for Idah.

“Kelechi is a player who was brilliant for me at Leicester. I know him well and I only want to take in someone here who is robust and has genuine talent. If I can get that out of him again, he can be a big plus for us,” he was quoted by the Daily Record.

“Adam made a really good contribution in lots of big moments here at his time. He still scored 20-odd goals for Celtic, which is no mean feat. But he moved on and we’ve now got Kels in and we’ve got some wingers on the side as well.”

By Adeboye Amosu



