Amorim Explains Why Onana Had To Go Out On Loan

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has explained why it was important for Andre Onana to go out on loan.

Arriving at United in the summer of 2023, Onana failed to establish himself.

In 102 appearances, the Cameroonian goalkeeper conceded a total of 150 goals.

This season, Onana was dropped from the Premier League starting eleven right from the start, with Altay Bayindir preferred between the posts.

Onana’s only appearance for the club this season came against Grimsby Town in the League Cup, and his performance was once again heavily criticized during the Red Devils’ shock elimination.

With the arrival of Senne Lammens Onana quickly sealed a loan move to Trabzonspor last Thursday.

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of United’s Premier League fixture on Sunday, Amorim explained that it was only logical for Onana to leave Old Trafford.

“It’s not just us as a club, but also André — I think we all realized a change was needed,” Amorim said (via Foot Africa).”Sometimes it’s hard to explain exactly why. There’s performance, timing, and a bit of bad luck in certain situations. It’s been tough for him, and for us as well.”

“Our decision was to make a change at the goalkeeper position, but I wish André Onana nothing but the best.”

The Portuguese added:”He worked hard and tried to help his teammates, but sometimes, even with all the quality in the world, you just need a change of scenery to get back to your best. That’s how we felt, and André felt it too.”



