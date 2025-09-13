Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Striker Eligible To Play For Nigeria

Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign Emmanuel Emegha from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg, with the striker officially joining in 2026.

The Blues confirmed the signing in a statement on their website on Friday, September 12.

“Emegha, 22, scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, earning him recognition as one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe,” Chelsea stated.

Born in the Netherlands to a Togolese father and Nigerian mother, Emegha is a youth international for the Netherlands.

Emegha started his professional career at Sparta Rotterdam in 2020. In his first season he played 16 matches.

In the 2021–22 season, he appeared in every match until January.

On 31 January 2022, Emegha signed a five-year contract with Royal Antwerp in Belgium.

In August 2022, after having played only a few minutes for Antwerp, he moved to Sturm Graz in Austria and signed a contract for four years there.

On 22 July 2023, Emegha signed for Strasbourg on a four-year deal for €13 million and on 27 July 2025, he was named Strasbourg captain following the transfer of former captain Habib Diarra.

By James Agberebi



