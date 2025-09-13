Nigerian Midfielder Toyin Completes Move Turkish Club Boluspor

Nigerian midfielder Emmanuel Toyin has has joined Turkish First League club Boluspor, reports Completesports.com.

Toyin, who is nicknamed Deco, moved to Boluspor from Amateur Lig I club, Sapanca kurtkoyspor.

It has been a remarkable rise for the player, who originally in Turkey to pursue his master’s in business.

The talented started his playing in the amateur leagues, quickly rising through the ranks by helping Sapanca Kurtköyspor win the Amateur 1 League title.

Toyin’s dynamic performances combining solid defensive work with creative passing earned him a transfer to Boluspor.

The club, based in Bolu and competing in the TFF First League, provides a professional platform for Deco to showcase his skills in a more competitive environment.

Boluspor, known for its passionate fan base and history of pushing for promotion to the top flight, sees him as a vital addition to their midfield engine room.

Toyin’s ability to contribute both offensively , and defensively fits perfectly with the club’s ambitions this season.

As the new season kicks off, all eyes will be on Deco’s adaptation to the TFF First League level, with fans eager to see if the Lagos native can continue his impressive growth and attract the attention of bigger clubs in Turkey and beyond.



