Chelsea Linked With Move For Strasbourg Striker Emegha

Chelsea are planning for Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha to be part of their squad from summer 2026.

This is according to European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have already signed Liam Delap from Ipswich for £30m, and more new faces are expected to follow.

Chelsea are still in the market for a versatile forward, left winger and centre back to strengthen Enzo Maresca’s squad ahead of the new season.

As things stand the plan is for Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap to be Chelsea’s strikers, although the Senegalese international’s future was thrown into further doubt after he was sent off against Flamengo at the FIFA Club World Cup.

It was Jackson’s second red card in his last five games and he’s handed Delap a huge opportunity to make himself the first choice number nine for next season.

At this point it appears unlikely another striker will come in this summer unless Jackson leaves, but Chelsea have been linked with Emegha, and Romano (via Yahoo Sport) has now provided an update on his future.

“Chelsea are planning for Emanuel Emegha to be part of their squad from summer 2026, as revealed in May,” he wrote on X.

“Emegha’s also expected to stay at Strasbourg this summer and then join #CFC project next year if all goes to plan. No confirmation on reports about Juventus move.”

Chelsea have previously been linked with Emegha, and the 22-year-old only joined Strasbourg last summer from Austrian side Sturm Graz for €13m.

Emegha scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 as Strasbourg qualified for the Conference League, and it looks like the Dutch under-21 international could be on the move again.

Born in the Netherlands to a Togolese father and Nigerian mother, Emegha is a youth international for the Netherlands and has featured for their U-15, U-19, U-20 and U-21.



