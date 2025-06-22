Two La Liga Clubs Interested In Super Eagles Striker

Two Spanish La Liga clubs Deportivo Alaves and Elche have been linked with a summer transfer move for Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq.

The 28-year-old was on loan at Valencia last season, scoring five goals in 16 games, which contributed to the club’s survival in La Liga.

However, with no purchase option included in his loan contract, he had to return to Real Sociedad.

Unfortunately Sadiq is not in Sociedad’s plans, and they immediately put him on the transfer market. The striker must now find a new club to continue his career otherwise, he is expected to see very little playing time.

Now according to africafoot.com, two teams have already expressed interest in him: Alavés and newly promoted Elche who are preparing a loan offer

Sadiq, who is under contract with Real Sociedad until 2028, prefers to remain in Europe despite some requests from Qatar.

Also Read: FIFA CWC: Musa Seeks Urgent Reform Of Nigerian Football

Elche appears to be a serious option for the striker, who is looking to relaunch his career after a mixed start to the season with Real Sociedad. His future will be determined in the coming weeks.

A former player of AS Roma, Bologna, Celtic and Glasgow Rangers, Sadiq has extensive experience in several European leagues.

His market value is estimated at €5 million according to Transfermarkt . It remains to be seen whether Alavés or Elche will be able to convince the Nigerian striker to join their team.



