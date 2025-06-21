Friendly: Black Queens Coach Anticipates Tough Duel Against Super Falcons

Black Queens of Ghana head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is looking forward to his team’s friendly against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Ghana will engage in three international warm-up matches against Malawi, Botswana, and Nigeria before the start of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

These fixtures form part of a larger preparation strategy aimed at helping the Queens acclimate, build stronger team cohesion, and fine-tune strategies ahead of the continental showpiece.

The encounter against the Super Falcons will hold at the Lanouria Complex, on Friday, 29 June.

“We want to test ourselves against different playing styles and team dynamics. Malawi and Botswana provide technical and disciplined opposition, while Nigeria offers the challenge of a traditional powerhouse,” Bjorkegren told Ghana’s FA official website.

The Black Queens will start their campaign at the WAFCON 2024 finals against holders Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Monday, 7 July.

By Adeboye Amosu





