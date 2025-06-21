Done Deal: Danish Club FC Midtylland Sign Nigerian Striker

Nigerian striker Friday Etim has completed his move to Danish Superliga club FC Midtylland, Completesports.com reports.

FC Midtylland signed the 23-year-old from Portuguese Liga 2 outfit CD Mafra.

Etim put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Wolves.

Etim is delighted with the move to FC Midtjylland and sees it as a great opportunity to take the next step in his career.

” I’m really happy to be here. It’s a big step up for me, and I’m both grateful and motivated to seize the opportunity,” he told the club’s official website.

Read Also:NPFL: Plateau United Deny Sacking Technical Adviser Mangut

Etim contributed eight goals and five assists for CD Mafra last season despite the team’s troubled campaign.

“It was a tough year, but personally I got to show what I can contribute offensively. I am a striker who works hard, makes a lot of deep runs and wants to create chances – both for myself and my teammates. And of course I love to score goals,”he added.

” I want to help the team (Midtylland) win the championship and do well in Europe. For me personally, it’s about developing and surpassing my performance from last season.”

Midtylland’s sporting director Kristian Bach Bak expressed delight with the striker’s arrival.

“We get a strong striker who complements our expression. Etim is resolute in his pressing game, he works hard in the service of the team and has the physical capacity to make a difference in both fields,” he declared.

“He is a player who can make an impact on the Super League in the long term. He has exciting tools and a top level that we strongly elieve in, and we look forward to following his development in our environment.”

By Adeboye Amosu





