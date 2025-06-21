NPFL: Plateau United Deny Sacking Technical Adviser Mangut

Plateau United have denied reports they have their sacked technical adviser Mbwas Mangut, reports Completesports.com.

The Peace Boys endured a difficult campaign last term but managed to maintain their top-flight status.

Mangut has been rumoured to be on his way out of the club ahead of the 2026/26 season.

The management of the club have now refuted the claims.

“In swift response to communication making the rounds on social media platforms suggesting that the current Plateau United technical adviser, Mbwas Mangut will reportedly not continue as head coach next season, the club refutes this claims yet again,”the club said in a statement.

“As stated earlier in response to similar communication regarding the clubs general manager, any formal communication regarding appointment, removal from office or reinstatement comes directly from certified channel and media sources since the club’s is being bankrolled by the state government.”

Mangut has one year left on his contract with the Jos club.

By Adeboye Amosu



