5 Nigerian Players Who Have Won Medals At FIFA Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is already under way in the United States of America, with some thrilling fixtures already decided.

Although no Nigerian club is among the 32 teams participating in the revamped competition, there are Nigerian players included in the squads of some of the competing clubs.

As the tournament continues to entertain fans with exciting match-ups, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI profiles five Nigerians who have won medals in previous editions.

NWANKWO OBIORA (Inter Milan – Winners 2010)

Former Super Eagles defensive midfielder Nwankwo Obiora was a member of the Inter Milan side that won the 2010 FIFA Club World Cup.

However, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner with the Super Eagles did not feature in either of Inter’s matches (semi-final and final), as he was an unused substitute.

Inter faced South Korean club Seongnam Ilhwa in the semi-finals and won 3-0, thanks to goals from Dejan Stanković (3rd minute), Javier Zanetti (33rd minute), and Diego Milito (73rd minute).

In the final, Inter took on DR Congo giants TP Mazembe and again triumphed 3-0, with Goran Pandev (13th minute), Samuel Eto’o (17th minute), and Jonathan Biabiany (85th minute) getting the goals.

Now 33 years old, Obiora currently plays for Académica in the Portuguese third division.

JOHN OBI MIKEL (Chelsea – Runners-up 2012)

John Obi Mikel’s only appearance for Chelsea at the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup was in the semi-final win against Mexican club Monterrey.

Mikel played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea overcame the Mexican side 3-1.

Juan Mata gave Chelsea the lead in the 17th minute, before Fernando Torres added the second in the 46th minute.

Just two minutes after Torres’ goal, an own goal by Monterrey’s Darvin Chávez made it 3-0 in Chelsea’s favour.

In the first minute of added time, Monterrey pulled a goal back through De Nigris, which proved to be only a consolation.

However, in the final against Brazilian heavyweights Corinthians, Mikel was benched as Chelsea lost 1-0, with Paolo Guerrero scoring the winner in the 69th minute.

After a successful career for both club and country, Mikel announced his retirement from professional football in November 2022.

VICTOR MOSES (Chelsea – Runners-up 2012)

Also in the Chelsea squad for the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup was Victor Moses, who, unlike Mikel, featured in both the semi-final and final.

Moses was on the bench in the semi-final against Monterrey before coming on for Torres in the 79th minute.

He was in the starting line-up in the final against Corinthians, before being replaced by Oscar in the 72nd minute.

Moses, who played for Luton Town last season, will leave the club this month (June) when his contract expires.

ODION IGHALO (Al Hilal – Runners-up 2022)

Odion Ighalo played in all three games for Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal at the 2022 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup and helped them to a second-place finish.

Ighalo led the line before being substituted in the 82nd minute as Al Hilal beat Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca on penalties in the second round.

After regulation time ended 1-1, Al Hilal progressed to the semi-finals with a 5-3 win in the penalty shoot-out.

Once again, Ighalo was in the starting line-up but was replaced in the 57th minute as Al Hilal stunned Brazilian giants Flamengo 3-2 in the semi-finals.

In the final against Real Madrid, Ighalo started on the bench and was introduced in the second half but could not help Al Hilal avoid a 5-3 defeat.

Ighalo remains active in football and currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Wehda.

JUNIOR AJAYI (Al Ahly – Third Place 2020)

Another Nigerian who picked up a medal at the FIFA Club World Cup was Junior Ajayi during his time at Egypt’s most successful club, Al Ahly.

Ajayi claimed a third-place medal with Al Ahly at the 2020 tournament after featuring in just one of the three matches his side played.

The striker was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win against Al Duhail in the second round and also sat out the semi-final clash with Bayern Munich, which Al Ahly lost 2-0.

He then made his first appearance after being introduced in the second half of the third-place encounter with Brazil’s Palmeiras.

After the game ended goalless, Al Ahly won 3-2 on penalties, with Ajayi successfully converting his spot-kick.



