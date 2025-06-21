FIFA CWC: Mikel Blasts Jackson Over Red Card Vs Flamengo

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has blasted Nicolas Jackson for the horror tackle that led to his red card in Chelsea’s defeat to Flamengo in their FIFA Club World Cup encounter on Friday night.

Flamengo recorded a stunning 3-1 victory over the Blues in Philadelphia.

Jackson replaced Liam Delap in the 63rd minute, with Chelsea trailing 2-1.

The Senegal international was sent off two minutes later for a nasty tackle.

The forward will be banned for Enzo Maresca’s side last group game against Esperance of Tunisia.

“Nicolas Jackson comes in and gets the red card. It just went from bad to worse,” Mikel said on DAZN.

“Unbelievable. Stupid, stupid, stupid mistake.

“I don’t know what is going through his head.

“Your team needs you and you do that. He did that at Newcastle. Now he’s done this. I don’t care what his frustration is.”

By Adeboye Amosu



