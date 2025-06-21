FIFA CWC: Ogbelu Helps Esperance Clinch Dramatic Win Over Los Angeles FC

Nigerian midfielder Onuche Ogbelu featured for 90 minutes as Esperance edged out Los Angeles FC 1-0 in a dramatic encounter in Group D of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday morning.

It was Ogbelu’s second game at the tournament as he saw 90 minutes of action for the Tunisian giants.

Los Angeles FC thought they had scored twice in the opening 30 minutes, with Olivier Giroud and David Martínez hitting the back of the net. However, both goals were pulled back for offside.

Esperance saw a chance of their own overturned after Youcef Belaïli went down in the box. A penalty was initially awarded, but after Video Review, referee Espen Eskås reversed the penalty and handed Bellali a yellow card for diving.

With 20 minutes left Belaïli gave Esperance the lead as the Algerian international picked up a ball on the edge of the box and finished smartly.

To add to the already palpable drama, LAFC earned a penalty kick deep into second-half stoppage time after Marlon was bundled over in the box.

Goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said rose to the moment, though, denying Denis Bouagna’s effort to give ES Tunis their first win of the tournament.

The result all but dashes LAFC’s hopes of advancing from Group D with one more match to go against Brazilian power Flamengo.



