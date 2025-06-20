FIFA CWC: Flamengo Rally To Beat Chelsea

Flamengo fought back to beat Chelsea 3-1 in a thrilling FIFA Club World Cup clash on Friday night.

Pedro Neto gave Chelsea the lead in the 13th minute following a mistake in Flamengo’s defence.

The Blues appeared to be cruising to victory before Flamengo turning things around in the second half.

Bruno Henrique equalised for the Brazilians in 62nd minute.

Felipe Luis’ side took the lead for the first time in the game through Danilo three minutes later.

Chelsea were reduced to 10-men when substitute Nicolas Jackson was sent off in the 68th minute.

Wallace Yan added the third for Flamengo seven minutes from time.



