Done Deal: Omeruo Joins Romanian Club CFR Cluj

Romanian club CFR Cluj have completed the signing of Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo, reports Completesports.com.

The 31-year-old parted ways with Turkish Super Lig outfit Kasimpasa in February.

Omeruo joined CFR Cluj on a free transfer, signing a one-year contract.

Ibe Ogbonna, Nwankwo Obiora, and Phillip Otele are among the Nigerians, who have played for Cluj in the past.

Dan Petrescu’s side won the Romanian Cup last season.

Cluj has won the Romanian League title eight times in the past.

Omeruo has played for clubs in the Netherlands, England, and Spain.

He has been capped 68 times by three-time African champions Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



