FIFA CWC: Jackson Apologises After Sending Off Against Flamengo

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has apologised for his red card in the 3-1 Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo in Group D on Friday.

The 24-year-old Senegalese international was sent off for raking his studs down the shin of Lucas Ayrton just four minutes after coming on.

“I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my team-mates, and all the fans watching, I let you down,” Jackson was quoted on Irish News.

“Another red card… And honestly, I’m so angry at myself. I work hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation.

“I still don’t fully understand how it happened. But one thing is clear: it wasn’t intentional. Just a moment in football that went the wrong way.

“No excuses. I take full responsibility. I’ll reflect, I’ll grow, and I’ll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me.

“Sorry. Sorry, Sorry.”

Jackson was also sent off against Newcastle United in the Premier League match at St. James’ Park last season.

When Enzo Maresca was asked about Jackson’s challenge and his recent indiscipline he told DAZN: “It was a red card, so nothing to say.”

However, Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella admitted it was something the 24-year-old had to improve.

“He is young player, he has a lot of quality, he maybe needs to improve this a little bit. We are here to improve, we are not perfect so it is part of the game,” he said.

Chelsea were leading through Pedro Neto’s 13th-minute strike but after second-half goals from Bruno Henrique and Danilo in quick succession Jackson saw red.

Then Wallace Yan scored the Brazil side’s third goal to secure their second win the group.

Chelsea are second in the group on three points and will take on Esperance in their final fixture.

The Tunisian giants, who are also on three points, pipped Los Angeles FC 1-0 to record their first win of this year’s tournament.



