Aina Set To Sign New Long-Term Contract At Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina is set to sign a new long-term contract with Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Aina is guaranteed to stay at the City Ground for one more season after the Tricky Trees triggered the one-year option in his contract.

Forest now want the Nigeria international to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract.

According to the Telegraph, talks with the full-back’s representatives has advanced positively, and an agreement is regarded a formality.

The 28-year-old linked up with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in 2023 after leaving Serie A club, Torino.

The former Chelsea player has established himself as one of the key players at the club.

The versatile defender netted twice and registered one assist in 35 league appearances for Forest last season.

By Adeboye Amosu





