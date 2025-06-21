Close Menu
    Asaba To Host NNL Super Eight Playoffs

    Adeboye Amosu

    The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba will host the Nigeria National League, NNL, Super eight playoffs, reports Completesports.comhttp://Completesports.com.

    The competition will run from Saturday, 5 July to Saturday, 12 July.

    Eight teams will fight for promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, from the tournament.

    The teams are ; Warri Wolves, Osun United, Crown FC, Kun Khalifa FC, Wikki Tourists, Yobe Desert Stars, Doma FC and Barau FC

    The top four teams will gain promotion to the NPFL for the 2025/26 season.

    The overall winners will also be crowned champions of the 2024/25 NNL season.

    Ikenne-based Beyond Limits claimed the title last season.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

