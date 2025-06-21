Asaba To Host NNL Super Eight Playoffs

The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba will host the Nigeria National League, NNL, Super eight playoffs, reports Completesports.comhttp://Completesports.com.

The competition will run from Saturday, 5 July to Saturday, 12 July.

Eight teams will fight for promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, from the tournament.

Read Also: Friendly: Black Queens Coach Anticipates Tough Duel Against Super Falcons

The teams are ; Warri Wolves, Osun United, Crown FC, Kun Khalifa FC, Wikki Tourists, Yobe Desert Stars, Doma FC and Barau FC

The top four teams will gain promotion to the NPFL for the 2025/26 season.

The overall winners will also be crowned champions of the 2024/25 NNL season.

Ikenne-based Beyond Limits claimed the title last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



