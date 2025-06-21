FIFA CWC: Borussia Dortmund Overcome Mamelodi Sundowns In Seven-Goal Thriller

Borussia Dortmund defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3 in a thrilling contest at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday.

It was the Bundesliga side’s first victory in Group F of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Sundowns stunned Dortmund early on with Lucas Ribeiro handing them the lead after 11 minutes.

A mistake from Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams gifted Felix Nmecha the chance to equalise for Borussia Dortmund five minutes later.

Senegal international Serhou Guirassy gave the Bundesliga champions the lead for the first time in the game four minutes after the half hour mark.

Jobe Bellingham, making his first start with Dortmund, added the third before the break.

Daniel Svensson’s deep cross was deflected into net by Khuliso Mudau for Dortmund’s fourth one minute before the hour mark.

Sundowns fought back with Iqraam Rayners reducing the deficit in the 62nd minute.

The South Africans cut the gap to one following Lebo Mothiba’s fine finish in deep into stoppage time.



