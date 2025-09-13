Bafana Beware: 5 Shocking World Cup Qualification Collapses

With two matches remaining in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, South Africa’s Bafana Bafana stand on the brink of history. A return to the biggest football stage since hosting the 2010 finals is within touching distance, following their crucial 1-1 draw with Nigeria’s Super Eagles on matchday eight in Bloemfontein.

The result kept Hugo Broos’ side in a strong position to seal one of Africa’s automatic slots for the tournament to be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Yet, as football has repeatedly shown, qualification hopes can unravel in dramatic fashion. Even the most talented squads have stumbled at the final hurdle, turning near-certainty into heartbreak.

As Bafana Bafana prepare for matchdays nine and ten in October, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI revisits five unforgettable cases of national teams who blew their World Cup qualification tickets despite being on the verge of success.

France (1994 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

After failing to qualify for the 1990 World Cup in Italy, many expected France to return to football’s biggest stage in 1994. With stars like Eric Cantona, Jean-Pierre Papin, Marcel Desailly, Didier Deschamps, David Ginola, and Bernard Lama, the French were heavily backed.

They were drawn alongside Sweden, Bulgaria, Austria, Finland, and Israel. But to everyone’s shock, France once again failed after a dramatic 2-1 home defeat to Bulgaria in their final qualifying match on 17 November 1993.

France had only needed a draw from their last two home fixtures but lost 3-2 to Israel—who sat bottom of the group—after conceding a 90th-minute winner. Despite that setback, a draw against Bulgaria would still have been enough.

Eric Cantona gave France a 31st-minute lead, only for Emil Kostadinov to equalise six minutes later. Then, in the dying moments, Ginola’s poor cross sparked a Bulgarian counterattack, with Kostadinov striking again to send Bulgaria through and France crashing out.

Cameroon (2006 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

The Indomitable Lions missed out on a fifth consecutive World Cup after drawing 1-1 at home to Egypt in a must-win final qualifier. The result allowed Cote d’Ivoire to grab top spot and qualify for their maiden finals.

Cameroon had climbed above the Ivorians with a dramatic 3-2 away win in Abidjan in the penultimate round, but failed to finish the job. With Cote d’Ivoire winning 3-1 away to Sudan, Cameroon’s fate lay in Yaoundé.

Rudolph Douala gave them an early lead, but Mohamed Shawky equalised late. In stoppage time, Cameroon won a penalty, but Pierre Wome’s effort struck the post—sparking despair in the packed stadium.

Cote d’Ivoire (1994 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

Drawn with Nigeria and Algeria in the final round, Cote d’Ivoire were well-placed to reach their first World Cup. Back then, two points were awarded for a win.

They opened strongly with a draw in Algeria and a 2-1 home win against Nigeria, then beat Algeria again to sit on five points. They only needed a draw in Lagos to qualify.

But the Super Eagles thrashed them 4-1, cutting their lead. With Nigeria needing a result against Algeria to qualify, the Ivorians relied on an already-eliminated Algerian side.

Nigeria drew 1-1, with Finidi George and Stephen Keshi inspiring the Super Eagles to the 1994 World Cup.

Liberia (2002 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

Liberia, led by George Weah, were in pole position to qualify from a group featuring Nigeria, Ghana, Sudan, and Sierra Leone.

By the time they faced Nigeria in Port Harcourt, they led the group with 12 points. But a 2-0 loss, courtesy of Kanu and Agali, dented their hopes.

They still had their destiny in hand, but a costly 2-1 home defeat to Ghana shifted momentum. Nigeria beat Sudan 4-0 to take control.

Though Liberia edged Sierra Leone 1-0, Nigeria’s 3-0 victory over Ghana in their final match secured the ticket, leaving Liberia one point short.

Tunisia (2010 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

Tunisia entered the final round top of their group, ahead of Nigeria. Both sides drew their direct encounters, leaving the Carthage Eagles in control with two matches to play.

They edged Kenya 1-0, while Nigeria beat Mozambique to keep the race alive. On the final day, Tunisia only needed a win in Mozambique, but were stunned 1-0.

Meanwhile, Nigeria came from behind to beat Kenya 3-2 in Nairobi, dramatically stealing qualification at the last possible moment.



