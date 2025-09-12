Can Super Eagles Still Qualify For 2026 World Cup?

Find out if the Super Eagles have a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in this video. Watch to see if Nigeria’s team can make it to the biggest soccer event in the world! Tune in to hear different perspectives on this important topic!

Topics Discussed in Video;

* The Super Eagles Of Nigeria Dealt Heavy Blow In The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Following Draw Against South Africa

* Review of the Eagles’ clashes against Rwanda and South Africa

* Who are the outstanding players for Nigeria in the two qualifying matches?

* Will this result add more pressure to Eric Chelle after poor CHAN outing?

Related: Match Preview: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers; Nigeria vs Rwanda, South Africa

USEFUL LINKS

Super Eagles, Venezuela To Clash In Friendly November

✅ https://www.completesports.com/super-eagles-venezuela-to-clash-in-friendly-november/

Bassey Thrilled To Score Maiden Super Eagles Goal, Hopeful On World Cup Ticket

✅ https://www.completesports.com/bassey-thrilled-to-score-maiden-super-eagles-goal-hopeful-on-world-cup-ticket/

Don’t forget to LIKE , SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more in-depth football coverage and Nigerian talent spotlights!

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#CompleteSports #EricChelle #SuperEagles # #NFF #2026WorldCup #IbrahimGusau



