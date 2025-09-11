Bassey Thrilled To Score Maiden Super Eagles Goal, Hopeful On World Cup Ticket

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey has expressed his delight after scoring in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Bafana Bafana of South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

It was Bassey’s first-ever goal for the three-time African champions.

The 25-year-old nodded home Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s cross in the 45th minute.

The versatile defender took to the social media to celebrate his maiden strike for the Super Eagles.

Bassey is also rooting for the Super Eagles to earn a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite their poor run in the qualifiers

“Honoured to wear this shirt and score my first goal. We didn’t win but we keep believing, if anyone can do it, it is God,” he wrote.

The centre-back has made 32 appearances for the Super Eagles.

By Adeboye Amosu



