Aribo Not Leaving Southampton — Head Coach Still

Southampton head coach Will Still has revealed Joe Aribo will not leave the club this season, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo was linked with a move away from the St Mary’s Stadium before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Nigeria international was omitted from the matchday squad for Southampton’s opening four games of the season four games of the season due to uncertainty surrounding his future.

Still On Aribo’s Future

“Yes, they’re (Aribo and edozie) back in the squad. We all know what the transfer window is like. They had options, they had opportunities that didn’t quite materialise and didn’t quite happen,” Still was quoted by Saint Extra.

“From day one, we said as long as your head’s right and you want to be here, to fight for the club and the team, then you are welcome to be part of it.

“And I’ve got to say, since they’ve been back in training, they’ve been spot on. It’s a good thing for us [that they are back in contention].”

Southampton will host Portsmouth in their next Sky Bet Championship game on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



