We’ll Get The Best Out Of Jackson’s Qualities –Kompany

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has said the Bundesliga champions will get the best out of Nicolas Jackson quality.

Jackson is on a one-year loan move to Bayern Munich from Chelsea.

The deal almost collapsed after summer signing Liam Delap got injured and Jackson, who had already landed in Germany, was asked to return to England.

However, both Bayern and Chelsea agreed on the deal and Jackson is set to make his debut for Bayern at home to Hamburger SV.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Kompany expressed confidence that the Senegalese international will not take long before getting to 100 percent fitness.

“The first phase is important for him, up to the next international break. He didn’t really have a pre-season with Chelsea,” the former Manchester City captain said.

“He played 90 minutes during the break. He’s an athlete by nature and won’t need long to get to 100 percent. We need to make sure that we build up his rhythm.

“He’s a guy with lots of quality, has scored goals in the English Premier League. I think we’ll quickly be able to get the best out of his qualities.”

Meanwhile, Jackson will come up against his parent club Chelsea in the Champions League.

The reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions will be guests to Bayern inside the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 17.

Bayern would hope to maintain their recent impressive form against the Blues having won the last three meetings between both sides.



