Aina Ruled Out For Three Months With Hamstring Injury

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina will miss action for up to three months due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Aina picked up a hamstring injury while in action for Nigeria against Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea player left the pitch on 12 minutes, and was replaced by Birmingham City,’ Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The full-back will now be sidelined until the end of the year, according to the Telegraph.

Aina was a key player under former manager Nuno Espírito Santo in the last campaign.

The 28-year-old has played every minute in the Premier League so far this season.

Aina’s absence for such a long period means that he has been excluded from Forest’s Premier League squad, which was submitted on Thursday.

The versatile full-back will also miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho, and Benin Republic in October as well as the international friendly with Venezuela in November.

He will hope to return to action before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in December.

By Adeboye Amosu




