2026 WCQ: Why FIFA Yet To Deduct Three Points From South Africa --Hack

Former FIFA Disciplinary Council member Raymond Hack believes the World Governing Body may be taking their time before sanctioning South Africa for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho in March’s 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Mokoena’s Ineligibility Controversy

The controversy stems from South Africa’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, where Mokoena was fielded despite having accumulated two yellow cards in earlier matches, an infraction that ordinarily carries a one-match suspension. South Africa went on to win the fixture 2-0.



However, Lesotho immediately protested with FIFA, demanding the match be awarded in their favour as a 3-0 victory and that South Africa be docked three points.

Will Lesotho Protest Be Upheld

If Lesotho’s protest is upheld, South Africa will forfeit the match and three points, boosting Lesotho’s tally instead. However, if FIFA rules the protest invalid, South Africa will retain their 17 points from eight games and remain favourites to finish top of the group.

FIFA Disciplinary Committee May Be Looking At Other Instances

Reacting to the development, Hack, in a chat with Super Sports, stated that though he expected FIFA to have taken necessary action on South Africa without delay, he noted that the disciplinary committee may be looking at other instances.



“The allegation is that the player was ineligible to play, so he played for Bafana Bafana, against Lesotho.



“What happens if the player is ineligible, and it is found that he is ineligible, the team is automatically fined, number one, secondly, they forfeit the points, and thirdly, the matter can go to the disciplinary.



“The strange thing here is that no decision has come out of FIFA yet. Now there can only be two reasons for that.



“The first one is you have to have a protest. Lesotho didn’t protest, but somebody else lodged a complaint afterwards, so whether the disciplinary committee are looking at it on the basis of he was ineligible, but there wasn’t a protest, is something I can’t tell you at this stage.

“The normal situation is, if you are ineligible, you cannot play, you are suspended for the particular game. If you do play, the team forfeits the three points that they would have got, plus they lose three nil, and there’s an automatic fine in terms of the rules.



“So I can only assume that because there wasn’t a protest. The disciplinary committee may be looking at it slightly differently, as a complaint, but even if it is a complaint, the player was still ineligible to play.



“So even if you find it afterwards, it’s exactly the same as if you commit a crime and you’re not found, you’re not found immediately but you’re found at a later stage, they have the right to sanction you.



“Why it hasn’t come out yet, only FIFA knows. I find it very strange. I mean, you had an instance a couple of weeks ago between Manchester United and Grimsby, where it was found, there was an ineligible player. You got a decision probably four days later.”



