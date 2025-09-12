Arokodare Starts Training With Wolves, Set For Debut Vs Newcastle United

Nigeria forward Tolu Arokodare has started life at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare completed his permanent transfer to the Molineux on deadline day.

The 24-year-old however linked up with his international teammates immediately for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The former Cologne player netted the decisive goal for the Super Eagles in the 1-0 victory over Rwanda’s Amavubi.

Arokodare also put up a respectable display for Nigeria in the 1-1 draw with Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The former Genk striker trained with his new teammates on Thursday ahead of the trip to Newcastle United.

He is now expected to make his Premier League debut for Wolves against Eddie Howe’s men.

By Adeboye Amosu



