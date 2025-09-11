Nottingham Forest Boss Provides Injury Update On Aina Ahead Arsenal Clash

Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed Ola Aina returned from international duty with an injury, reports Completesports.com.

Aina copped a hamstring injury in the Super Eagles 1-1 draw with Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old left the pitch on 10 minutes and was replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Nottingham Forest will travel to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to keep a date with Arsenal.

Postecoglou, who took charge at the City Ground this week provided an injury update on Aina ahead of the game.

“I think we’ve got a clean bill of health, apart from Aina. We will get some information on him this afternoon after some scans,” he told reporters.

The full-back has played every minutes of Forest’s three league games this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



