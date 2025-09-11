Mikel: NFF Must Be Scrapped If Super Eagles Fail To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has called for the disbandment of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) if the Super Eagles fail to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



Mikel stated this after Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Bloemfontein, leaving the team’s 2026 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.



With two matches left to play in the group, Nigeria are 6 points behind South Africa, who are topping Group C with 17 points, while the Super Eagles are on 11 points alongside the Benin Republic, who have a match at hand.

However, reacting to how the NFF has managed the Super Eagles’ qualifying campaign, the former Chelsea star, in a chat with the Obi One Podcast, called for the disbandment of the football body.



“If Nigeria doesn’t qualify for the World Cup, the entire NFF board has to go… it’s unacceptable.



“We didn’t qualify for Qatar — the last World Cup — and now it looks like again we are not going to make it. Honestly, I have nothing to say about it,” the former Chelsea star said on the Obi One Podcast.



