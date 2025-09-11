Done Deal: Slavia Prague Sign Nigerian Defender

Nigerian defender Samuel Isife has joined Czech First League club Slavia Prague, reports Completesports.com.

Isife is moving to Eden Arena from another Czech club, Dukla.

The right-back signed a contract with Slavia Prague until December, 2029.

The 21-year-old will remain with Dukla until December before joining Slavia at the start of the new year.

Isife Ready For New Challenge

The young defender is already looking forward to the challenge of playing for Slavia.

“I’m excited to be playing here. I can’t wait to step out onto this beautiful stadium and leave my mark,”he told the club’s official website.

” I believe in my abilities, my talent and the direction I’ve set for myself. The leap from the second division is incredible, I thank God and myself that I can be here.”

Management Endorsement

“A young player with great potential. He has excellent running skills and great parameters. We believe he can challenge the competition on the right side of the defense,” said Slavia Sporting Director, Jiri Bilek.

“We already knew about him during his time in Vlašim, he definitely won us over with his performances for Dukla. The final arrival will take place in the winter, he will remain at Juliska until the end of the autumn.”

