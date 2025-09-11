Super Eagles, Venezuela To Clash In Friendly November

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Venezuela in a friendly on Friday, 14 November, reports Completesports.com.

The encounter will hold at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

Nigeria last played at the venue on May, 31 2013 when they battled to a 2-2 draw with Mexico in a friendly.

Venezuela returns to Houston for the first time since March, 24 2024, when they played Guatemala to a scoreless draw in an international friendly.

It would be recalled that the Super Eagles defeated La Vinotinto 3-1 the last time both teams met in a friendly on November, 14 2012.

Brown Ideye, Nosa Igiebor, and Ogenyi Onazi scored for the Super Eagles, while Frank Feltscher registered the lone goal for La Vinotinto in the game played in Miami.

Tickets for the game will go on exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday, 10 September.

It will go on sale to the general public 24 hours later on Thursday, 11 September.

By Adeboye Amosu



