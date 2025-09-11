Aina Doubtful For Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal

Ola Aina is doubtful for Nottingham Forest’s trip to Arsenal on Saturday after picking up an injury on international duty, reports Completesports.com.

Aina sustained the injury in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against South Africa on Tuesday.

The versatile full-back featured for only 10 minutes in the game played at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.

The extent of the injury is yet to be disclosed by the Tricky Trees but he is facing a race against time to be fit for the clash with Arsenal.

Aina has been a key player for Forest since his arrival at the club.

The former Torino player played every minutes of the Tricky Trees opening three games of the season against Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Forest new manager Ange Postecoglou will be hoping Aina is not sidelined for a lengthy spell.l

By Adeboye Amosu



