2026 WCQ: FIFA Yet To Clear South Africa In Player Ineligibility Saga --NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation have debunked reports circulating in the media that FIFA have cleared South Africa of fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.
Mokoena’s Ineligibility
Teboho Mokoena, a key midfielder for Bafana Bafana, allegedly accumulated two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers and should have been suspended for the March fixture against Lesotho.
According to FIFA regulations, if an ineligible player competes in a qualifying match, the team he represents can be penalized by losing three points, provided the opposing team submits a protest within 24 hours of the match’s conclusion.
There were reports credited to FIFA via their official X handle on Tuesday that South Africa have been cleared of any wrongdoing.
NFF Yet To Receive Official Communication From FIFA
However, NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire debunked such reports in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, stating that they are yet to receive any official communication from FIFA on the matter.
“There has been no official communication to that effect. What people are reporting is a tweet on their (FIFA) X account. We don’t regard that as official communication,” he said.
2026 WCQ Group C Standings
As it stands, South Africa remain in a strong position to top the group with 17 points from eight matches, while second placed Benin Republic are on 14 points.
Fourth-placed Rwanda are tied on 11 points with Nigeria, while Lesotho (6 points) and Zimbabwe (4 points) complete the six-team table.
It’s absurd—utterly absurd—that Nigeria now has to sit around hoping FIFA deducts points from South Africa before we can dream of qualifying. Since when did the “Giant of Africa” become so helpless? In all my years as a Super Eagles fan, I’ve never felt this humiliated. How did we sink this low—relying on miracles, calculators, and courtroom drama to get to the World Cup, while also praying to win away against the group leaders with just three matches left?
Look at South Africa: making the maximum from the minimum. Look at Nigeria: wasting the maximum to produce the minimum. We’re a laughingstock. With all our stars, with all the money poured in, this team has turned into nothing but a cash cow for the rogues in suits at the NFF. Gusau and his crew? National disgrace.
If I were President, I’d pull the Eagles out of the qualifiers this minute, disband the entire team, dissolve the NFF, and initiate real reforms—even if it means a FIFA ban. Because honestly, what are we doing now besides burning money and embarrassing the nation?
And think of it: when Africa had 3 slots, we qualified. When Africa had 5 slots, we qualified. Now that Africa has 10 slots—we are missing out! Giants of Africa? Please. Better to be a dwarf who delivers than a bloated giant with nothing to show.
I’m sick, I’m tired, and I’m ashamed.