2026 WCQ: FIFA Yet To Clear South Africa In Player Ineligibility Saga --NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation have debunked reports circulating in the media that FIFA have cleared South Africa of fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Mokoena’s Ineligibility

Teboho Mokoena, a key midfielder for Bafana Bafana, allegedly accumulated two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers and should have been suspended for the March fixture against Lesotho.



According to FIFA regulations, if an ineligible player competes in a qualifying match, the team he represents can be penalized by losing three points, provided the opposing team submits a protest within 24 hours of the match’s conclusion.



There were reports credited to FIFA via their official X handle on Tuesday that South Africa have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

NFF Yet To Receive Official Communication From FIFA

However, NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire debunked such reports in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, stating that they are yet to receive any official communication from FIFA on the matter.



“There has been no official communication to that effect. What people are reporting is a tweet on their (FIFA) X account. We don’t regard that as official communication,” he said.

2026 WCQ Group C Standings

As it stands, South Africa remain in a strong position to top the group with 17 points from eight matches, while second placed Benin Republic are on 14 points.



Fourth-placed Rwanda are tied on 11 points with Nigeria, while Lesotho (6 points) and Zimbabwe (4 points) complete the six-team table.



