Man City vs Man United: Premier League Points, Bragging Rights At Stake In Manchester Derby

Manchester will come to a standstill on Sunday, September 14, 2025, as Manchester City host arch-rivals Manchester United in a high-stakes Premier League clash – the Manchester Derby – at the Etihad Stadium.

Beyond the three points at stake on matchday four of the 2025/26 Premier League season, pride and bragging rights in England’s most famous footballing city will also be fiercely contested in the 187th Manchester derby.

Form and Recent Performances Before Manchester Derby 2025

Man City and Man United started the new campaign on a disappointing note, with both clubs recording just one win in their three league matches despite showing glimpses of brilliance in pre-season, and this Manchester Derby is comes at an interesting time.

Pep Guardiola’s side, in particular, are nowhere near their levels compared to this stage last season. They won all three matches prior to the first international break last term. In fact, it was not until gameweek 10 that the 2023 Champions League winners lost their first game.

However, they have already been beaten by Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton despite claiming a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on the opening weekend of the season.

Following a poor start to their campaign, Man United will hope their 3-2 win against newly promoted side Burnley will be a major turning point starting from this Manchester Derby.

Ruben Amorim is still trying to figure out how to return the Red Devils to their perch after several managers attempted to do so following the retirement of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester Derby: Head-to-Head Record

Despite City’s recent dominance in the Manchester derby, United still hold the upper hand historically.

The 20-time top-flight champions lead with 75 victories compared to City’s 59, while 52 matches have ended in draws.

Guardiola’s side have won five of their last eight league meetings with the Red Devils, scoring 20 goals in the process.

The Spanish manager will be looking to avenge his side’s two defeats against Amorim, who is currently on a three-match unbeaten streak against City, having beaten them with Sporting CP in his last home match as the Portuguese giants’ head coach.

The 40-year-old continued his impressive form against Guardiola in England with a win and a draw last season’s Manchester Derby.

Key Players to Watch in Manchester Derby

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Since his high-profile move to the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Erling Haaland has been nothing short of a talisman for City, recording 148 goal contributions in 149 matches in England.

The Norwegian is currently the league’s top scorer with three goals in as many matches, and the first Manchester Derby of 2025 present a big stage for the striker to shine again.

Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

Bruno Fernandes remains United’s standout performer even though he has just one goal, which is joint-top for the team. The 31-year-old Portuguese playmaker has created the most chances (12) in the league so far.

Fernandes is known for his high-risk, high-reward passing, excellent vision, and creativity in the final third.

Team News

Manchester City

Guardiola is sweating over the fitness of several first-team players.

The international break brought little relief, with Omar Marmoush forced off just nine minutes into Egypt’s World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso. A scan confirmed a knee injury, ruling him out of the derby.

Rayan Cherki and Mateo Kovacic are also sidelined with long-term injuries.

Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly and Rayan Ait-Nouri remain doubtful after pulling out of international duty.

Guardiola is expected to provide updates on Josko Gvardiol, Savinho, Marcus Bettinelli and Phil Foden, who could all return this weekend.

Manchester United

The Red Devils also face concerns, with Diogo Dalot withdrawing from Portugal’s international camp due to muscle discomfort.

Amorim is expected to provide updates on Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount, who both picked up injuries in United’s win over Burnley.

Lisandro Martinez remains sidelined and is not expected back until the end of October as he continues to recover from the knee injury sustained last season.

Manchester Derby: Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester City (4-3-3):

Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Khusanov, Ait-Nouri; Silva (C), Rodri, Reijnders; Bobb, Haaland, Doku

Manchester United (3-4-2-1):

Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes (C), Dorgu; Mbeumo, Zirkzee; Sesko

By Habeeb Kuranga



