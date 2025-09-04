‘Childish’ Fernandes Not Fit To Captain Man United — Liverpool Legend

Bruno Fernandes has been branded “childish” by former Liverpool striker John Aldridge – who claimed he is not fit to captain Manchester United.

Ex-Kop star Aldridge said it was “slanderous” Fernandes was allowed to wear the armband, given the great captains United have had in the past, including Bryan Robson and Roy Keane. “Manchester United would be a better team without Bruno Fernandes as the captain,” Aldridge was quoted on Mirror.

“When you have a club captain with an attitude like Fernandes, especially considering the previous leaders at the club that have been and gone, it’s slanderous to such a great football club. He’s very impetuous and childish. I can’t believe he’s never been sent off. If I was a referee, I’d book him every time he moaned or whinged.

“While the rivalry between Liverpool and United has always been fierce, I knew a lot of United players that conducted themselves excellently on the pitch.

“The way Fernandes conducts himself epitomises the club’s performance in the last few years. If United brought in a proper leader to replace him, they’d improve as a team, without a doubt.”

Aldridge also cast doubt on the future of United boss Ruben Amorim and claimed it as a “toss of a coin” whether the Portuguese head coach will still be in charge at the end of the season.

“Amorim is a very likeable man,” said Aldridge. “I think he comes off very well in the media, but that doesn’t go a long way when you’re the manager of a huge club like United.

“They can’t get any worse than last season and after securing some good transfers like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, they look a lot more balanced going forward, but there’s still a lot of question marks in the team.



