Dele-Bashiru: Super Eagles Won’t Give Up On World Cup Ticket

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has said the Super Eagles won’t give up in their quest to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles currently occupy fourth position in Group C with seven points from six games.

Only the group winners are guaranteed a place at the mundial.

Dele-Bashiru In Buoyant Mood

Dele-Bashiru declared that they will keep fighting hard to secure a ticket to the 2026 World Cup finals.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: We Can’t Afford Another Bad Result — Ndidi Speaks Ahead Super Vs Amavubi

“I think all the players, the coaching staff and all the fans, we all have the same expectations for these upcoming games, which is to win the games (against Rwanda, and South Africa),” Dele-Bashiru told reporters in Uyo.

“We are in a difficult situation now. Six points points off the top. But I think everyone knows what we need to do and that’s what we are going to work towards.

“The squad is complete, I think, then the work really starts. And I’m confident we’ll get the job done.”

South Africa’s Challenge

After the game against the Amavubi slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday, the Super Eagles will shift focus to another crucial tie with Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The matchday eight tie with South Africa will take place at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo

.



