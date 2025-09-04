2026 WCQ: We Can’t Afford Another Bad Result — Ndidi Speaks Ahead Super Eagles Vs Amavubi

Wilfred Ndidi has said the Super Eagles can’t afford another bad result against Rwanda, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles failed to beat the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their last home fixture.

Éric Chelle’s men will host the Amavubi in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday knowing that nothing but a win will put them in contention to qualify for the mundial.

Ndidi Declares War On Rwanda

The Super Eagles have another crucial game against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa next week Tuesday.

Ndidi declared that the focus must be on the game with Rwanda for now.

The Besiktas of Turkey midfielder stated that securing maximum points against the Amavubi is the first objective of the team.

Chance For Redemption

“We are not looking at the game against South Africa yet, because the game against Rwanda is the most important one in our hands right now, and we can’t let it slip,” Ndidi told reporters in Uyo.

“If we let it slip, it’s finished. If we let the Rwanda game slip, there’s nothing like rivalry in South Africa. We have to win the game against Rwanda first, then we focus on the game against South Africa.”

