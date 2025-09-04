2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Ready For ‘Crucial Game’ Vs Rwanda — Iwobi

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has declared Nigeria’s readiness for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s men will host the Amavubi in a matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Super Eagles Ready To Turn Things Around

The three-time African champions have recorded just one win from six games in the qualifiers.

They sit in fourth position in Group C with seven points, six adrift leaders South Africa.

The Super Eagles must beat the Amavubi to stand any chance of picking the group ticket.

Iwobi’s Rallying Call

Ahead of the crucial fixture, Iwobi is confident the team will get the job done.

“The mood is good in camp is good. Everyone is feeling good and optimistic. We are all looking forward to the game,” Iwobi declared.

“We are excited to play our first game against Rwanda. Hopefully we can prepare well and, get the result we want.

”After that, we can think about game against South Africa which is also very important.”

The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



