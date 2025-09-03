‘One Of Our Most Important Games’ — Osayi-Samuel Ready For Battle Against Rwanda

Bright Osayi-Samuel has said the team must beat the Amavubi of Rwanda to have any chance of securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans have endured a difficult start to their qualifying campaign winning just once from six matches.

Eric Chelle’s side currently trailed Group C leaders South Africa by six points with four games remaining.

Nigeria will host Adel Amrouche’s Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

Osayi-Samuel, who plays for Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham City claimed they can’t afford another slip up in the qualifying series.

“It’s a very important game, one of our most important games in the national team,” Bright Osayi-Samuel said ahead of the game.

“We know how difficult it can be, but I have confidence in our squad, and our coach. I ultimately believe that we will get a good result.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



