Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    ‘One Of Our Most Important Games’ — Osayi-Samuel Ready For Battle Against Rwanda

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Super Eagles Will Qualify For 2026 World Cup --Pinnick
    Super Eagles

    Bright Osayi-Samuel has said the team must beat the Amavubi of Rwanda to have any chance of securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

    The West Africans have endured a difficult start to their qualifying campaign winning just once from six matches.

    Eric Chelle’s side currently trailed Group C leaders South Africa by six points with four games remaining.

    Read Also: 2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Intensify Preparation For Rwanda Showdown

    Nigeria will host Adel Amrouche’s Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

    Osayi-Samuel, who plays for Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham City claimed they can’t afford another slip up in the qualifying series.

    “It’s a very important game, one of our most important games in the national team,” Bright Osayi-Samuel said ahead of the game.

    “We know how difficult it can be, but I have confidence in our squad, and our coach. I ultimately believe that we will get a good result.”

    By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.