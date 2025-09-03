2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Intensify Preparation For Rwanda Showdown

All the 23 invited players were part of Wednesday’s training session as the Super Eagles intensify preparations for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday seven encounter against the Amavubi of Rwanda, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side had their first training on Tuesday with 16 players in attendance.

The remaining seven players including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Christantus Uche, Raphael Onyedika, Cyriel Dessers, and Tolu Arokodare arrived camp on Wednesday.

Tonight’s training session took place at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The first 15 minutes was opened to the media and members of the public.

The Super Eagles are expected to hold a closed door session on Thursday.

Saturday’s encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

Nigeria occupy fourth position in Group C, with seven points from six games, and must beat the Amavubi to remain in contention for a place at the mundial.

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



