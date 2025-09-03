2026 WCQ: Confident Amavubi Hold First Training In Uyo

The Amavubi of Rwanda held their first training session at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday.

The training session was overseen by Amavubi’s head coach Adel Amrouche.

All the invited 24 players took part in the training.

Amrouche’s side will intensify their preparations with another session on Thursday.

The East Africans arrived Nigeria from Kigali on Tuesday night.

They had a brief stop over in Lagos before proceeding to Uyo.

The Amavubi will be up against the Super Eagles in a matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Rwanda are second in Group C with eight points from six games, while the Super Eagles occupy fourth position with seven points.

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



