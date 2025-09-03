2026 WCQ: Amavubi Arrive Uyo, Set To Hold First Training

The Amavubi of Rwanda have arrived Uyo for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Comopletesports.com.

Adel Amrouche’s side landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday night before connecting another flight to Uyo.

20 players, technical crew members, and officials of the Rwanda Football Association made the trip.

The quartet of Phanuel Kavita, Bonheur Mugisha, Jojea Kwizera, and Clement Buhake are expected to link up with the team in Uyo.

Meanwhile, the Amavubi will hold their first training at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo later tonight.

Rwanda occupy second position in Group C with eight points from six games.

They will take on the Super Eagles in a matchday seven encounter on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



