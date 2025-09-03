Ngumoha: Salah Warns Teen Star To ‘Stay Off Social Media To Fulfil Potential’

Mohamed Salah has reportedly advised Rio Ngumoha to avoid social media pitfalls in order to become a Liverpool star.

Ngumoha’s Breakthrough At Liverpool

Prior to becoming the youngest Liverpool scorer ever with a thrilling goal in the 100th minute of last month’s 3-2 triumph over Newcastle United in the 2025/2026 Premier League matchweek 2 , Ngumoha had had a breakout summer for Arne Slot’s team, scoring three goals in preseason.

The youngster scored a goal against the Magpies just a few days before his 17th birthday, and given his development since leaving Chelsea in 2024, Slot and his staff now see him as a part of the first team, providing left-wing backup for Cody Gakpo.

Salah’s Warning To Ngumoha On Social Media

According to Men In Blazers as reported by the Liverpool Echo, Salah has advised his younger teammate to avoid becoming overly involved with social media at this early point in his career, saying the acclaim and admiration he receives there is often “fake.”

Salah said:

“He’s still so young. I told him after the (Newcastle) game: ‘Just leave the social media alone’. OK, you can be happy about the goal with your family, with your friends. Enjoy the moment to the max because it’s like your first moments in football.

“But don’t really get engaged and just get your appreciation from the outside world because it’s always going to be fake. You’re going to always try to seek that – that feeling from outside if you just get the appreciation from outside.

“So what future is waiting for him depends how he’s going to handle the situation. How are we going to work? I need to work hard and just stay humble because he’s very young. I told him that some players peak too early and they’re going to struggle after that.”

Liverpool’s Next Fixture

Liverpool will be back in action away at Burnley on 14 September, following the international break as they seek to maintain their 100 percent start to the season.

