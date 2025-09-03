Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Lookman, Dessers Arrive Super Eagles Camp In Uyo

    James Agberebi

    The duo of Ademola Lookman and Cyriel Dessers have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Uyo ahead of their Group C, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

    This was revealed by the team’s media officer Promise Efoghe on Wednesday afternoon.

    According to Efoghe 18 players are now in camp while five more players are still expected.

    On Monday Dessers completed a permanent move from Scottish giants Rangers to Greek top side Panathinaikos.

    However, Lookman will remain at Atalanta as his planned move to Inter Milan did not materialise.

    The African Player of the Year was also linked with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

    The Super Eagles will host Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday September 6 before taking on South Africa three days later.

    18 players currently in Super Eagles players camp:

    Alex Iwobi
    Calvin Bassey
    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
    Ola Aina
    Bright Osayi-Samuel
    Moses Simon
    Chidozie Awaziem
    Adebayo Adeleye
    Benjamin Fredericks
    William Troost-Ekong
    Amas Obasogie
    Felix Agu
    Bruno Onyemaechi
    Wilfred Ndidi
    Frank Onyeka
    Stanley Nwabali
    Ademola Lookman
    Cyriel Dessers

    By James Agberebi


