2026 WCQ: Lookman, Dessers Arrive Super Eagles Camp In Uyo

The duo of Ademola Lookman and Cyriel Dessers have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Uyo ahead of their Group C, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

This was revealed by the team’s media officer Promise Efoghe on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Efoghe 18 players are now in camp while five more players are still expected.

On Monday Dessers completed a permanent move from Scottish giants Rangers to Greek top side Panathinaikos.

However, Lookman will remain at Atalanta as his planned move to Inter Milan did not materialise.

The African Player of the Year was also linked with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Super Eagles will host Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday September 6 before taking on South Africa three days later.

18 players currently in Super Eagles players camp:

Alex Iwobi

Calvin Bassey

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Ola Aina

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Moses Simon

Chidozie Awaziem

Adebayo Adeleye

Benjamin Fredericks

William Troost-Ekong

Amas Obasogie

Felix Agu

Bruno Onyemaechi

Wilfred Ndidi

Frank Onyeka

Stanley Nwabali

Ademola Lookman

Cyriel Dessers

By James Agberebi



