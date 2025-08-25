Ngumoha’s Late Strike Earns Liverpool Dramatic 3-2 Win Against Newcastle

England-born Nigerian 16-year-old forward Rio Ngumoha was the hero for Liverpool as his stoppage time goal earned visiting Liverpool a dramatic 3-2 win against Newcastle United in Monday night’s Premier League clash.

With Liverpool surrendering a 2-0 lead despite playing against 10 men, it looked like the Magpies had done enough to secure a point.

But Ngumoha, who came on in the 90th minute for his debut, netted the winner to make it back-to-back wins for the league champions.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring in the 35th minute as he hit a low drive which whistled past Newcastle keeper, going in off a post.

Then, just before the break, Anthony Gordon raced across the pitch to try and dispossess Virgil van Dijk but was late and caught the Liverpool skipper, and was shown a yellow card.

However, that was upgraded to a red after John Brooks, the Video Assistant Referee, advised the referee to go over to the pitchside monitor.

Things went from bad to worse for Newcastle as Hugo Ekitike made it 2-0 but Bruno Guimarães reduced the deficit on 57 minutes.

With two minutes left substitute William Osula completed the comeback for the League Cup champions.

However in the 100th minute of added time Ngumoha won the game for Liverpool with almost the last kick.

The win took Liverpool to third place while Newcastle 15th on one point in the league table.



