Rangers Boss Upbeat Dessers Won’t Leave This Summer

Rangers manager Russell Martin is hopeful Cyriel Dessers will remain at the club beyond this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers was linked with a move to Greek club AEK Athens earlier in the summer.

AEK Athens reportedly failed to meet Rangers’ valuation.

Serie A club Hellas Verona are the latest club to be linked with Dessers.

“I think it happens in football, but I’ll go back to Cyriel again. He’s working really hard to get fit, but he’s not there yet; he’ll probably be fit for Wednesday,” Martin was quoted by Rangers Review.

“So, whilst he’s made it really clear what his intentions are, or what his desire would be, there’s been no problem.

“He trains properly, performs with the team, he’s been great, but everyone’s different. Every human being is different.

“Cyriel is quite experienced, and some of the guys are really young, so the situation will be cleared up in the next ten days. I’m quite clear about it.

“No, no, Cyriel hasn’t asked to leave. He’s not asked to leave once, but we’ve had a lot of discussions about it , and we’ll see what happens.”

By Adeboye Amosu



